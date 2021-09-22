Wolves part ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas

Rosas joined the Timberwolves in May of 2019 after spending time with the Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday that they're parting ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

The team released the following statement:

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:



Rosas joined the Timberwolves in May of 2019 after spending time with the Houston Rockets. Rosas played part in acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Golden State Warriors as well as drafting Anthony Edwards in 2020 with the No. 1 overall pick.

Rosas also played a major role in making Chris Finch the team's new head coach after Ryan Saunders was fired midway through the season.

In Rosas' two full seasons, the Timberwolves were 42-94.