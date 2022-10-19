Timberwolves' Russell cool ahead of contract season

D'Angelo Russell is managing expectations going into a contract year after standing to benefit from Rudy Gobert trade.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big splash in the offseason, acquiring three-time All-Star and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

While the focus is on how well Gobert will gel with fellow All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, one player in particular stands to gain from the blockbuster trade.

“The trade that we made was super big for (point guard D’Angelo Russell) because he has a rolling big, and, you know, he likes to play in the mid-range," Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said. "He likes to throw oops, so I'm not even worried about where I'm at offensively when D-Lo has the ball. As long as Rudy is on the floor with him, I think we're going to be in pretty good hands D-Lo.”

Russell is cool, calm and collected ahead of this critical season in his career. He’s a new dad off the court, but he’s sticking to the same script on the court.

After his tepid playoff performance, fans thought he might be on the move this offseason, but the Wolves doubled down and assembled a team that plays to his strengths.

“The organization has treated me as great as it could possibly go, and the people that are here now obviously showed their love towards me and how much they want me to be here," Russell said. "It's all I can ask for.”

Russell set a career-high in assists last season. At only 26 years old, there’s still room to grow.

This will also be the first time he's ever played for a team longer than two years, so he understands the reality of his situation.

“You go to work to get paid at the end of the week, right," Russell said. "So I’m coming to work to get paid at the end of the year or whenever the time may be, and nothing's changed. I’m the same dude, the same guy, same approach and I’m ready.”

Watch more of Minnesota sports: