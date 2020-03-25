Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says mom is battling COVID-19

Towns says she is in a medically induced coma, and he is sharing his story to encourage others to take the illness seriously, and telling people to stay at home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional Instagram post early Wednesday morning saying that his mom is in a medically induced coma while she battles COVID-19.

During the 5-minute video post Towns revealed that early last week his parents weren't feeling well and he told them to seek further evaluation. While his father got better his mom, Jacqueline Cruz, battled a fever that wouldn't break and a cough that got progressively worse. Eventually she was hospitalized, and put into a medically induced coma.

"Things went sideways, and her lungs were getting worse," Towns said in his post. "It's rough, day by day we're just seeing how it goes... I made this video to show people the severity of this disease is real."

Towns emphasized how important it is that people heed the advice of medical professionals and stay at home. At this point his father is self-quarantined and attempting to recover from his symptoms.

"This disease needs to not be taken lightly," Towns insisted in his video. "Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself."

Less than two weeks ago, Towns made a $100,000 donation to the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 to help fund research into a test for the illness. He remains hopeful that his mother will rebound.

“My mother, she’s the strongest woman I know and I know she’ll beat this,” Towns said. “We’re going to rejoice when she does.”

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.