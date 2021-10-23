Wolves top Pelicans 94-87 on tough 'D' after Towns fouls out

Towns scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 96-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out.

Towns scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter. He had to watch the last half of the fourth quarter from the bench after picking up a technical that was his sixth foul.

Anthony Edwards had 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the undefeated Timberwolves. They leaned on their defense and forced a franchise-record-tying 30 turnovers by the Pelicans.