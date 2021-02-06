Women's Golf Day celebrated in Minnesota

Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo hosted golfers in the global golf event on Tuesday.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Women’s Golf Day started in 2016 as a way to celebrate women playing golf across the world.

Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo was the Minnesota host course for nearly 80 golfers on Tuesday at the Annika Sorenstam designed golf course.

“It’s a day that encourages and celebrates women’s golf. It’s something that we take a lot of pride on here at Royal Golf Club,” Royal Golf Pro Steve Peloquin explained.

“I think the game is becoming less intimidating and more welcoming of a community atmosphere,” he added.

HAPPY WOMEN’S GOLF DAY 2021! Let’s continue our pursuit of bringing women to the wonderful game of golf 🏌️‍♀️ #womensgolfday #wgdunites ⁣

⁣ pic.twitter.com/PnnSRxfGZ0 — Women's Golf Day (@womensgolfday) June 1, 2021