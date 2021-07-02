Workers wanted for 3M Open July 19-25 in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — Workers are needed for the upcoming 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine from July 19-25.
HRConnects is hiring more than 80 parking attendants for the week-long event. Shifts are available from dawn to dusk, for 4-6 hours per shift. The company says workers will need to be able to stand or walk for the entirety of the shift. Work will be available alone or in groups.
Pay is $14 per hour. Anyone 16 or older is encouraged to apply.
Those interested can call HRConnects at 844-835-5842 or 812-491-6171.