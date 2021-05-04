Xcel Energy Center welcomes back fans for Monday night's Wild game

For the first time this season, 3,000 fans will be back in the stands as the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a season away from stands full of cheering fans, the Minnesota Wild will play in front of an in-person crowd in their Monday night matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Representatives with the Wild say that front-line workers will be welcomed to the game as special guests.

Minnesota's COVID guidelines will allow 3,000 fans to watch the boys take to the ice, with plenty of safety measures in place.

Once you have your ticket purchased, you'll get a self-health screening through email. It needs to be completed at least four hours before the puck drop, and then the confirmation email or text will be shown to Guest Services as you enter the gate. Guests will also be given a touchless temperature check before entering the area, and must have a temp of 99.5 or lower.

Everyone over the age of two must wear a mask inside the Xcel Center, unless they are actively eating or drinking at their assigned seats. The mask must snugly fit over the mouth and nose, and only medical grade or three-layer cloth masks, or two-layer with a filter, will be accepted. Gaiters, bandanas, and face coverings with exhalation valves or vents will not be allowed. Wearing a face shield does not count as masking, per the health and safety guidelines at the arena.

Bags will not be allowed at games. If you need to bring a medical device in a bag or a diaper bag, they will only be allowed in at Gate 1 and may be x-rayed prior to entry.

More information about health and safety measures at the Xcel Energy Center is available here.

Tickets for the Monday night matchup are sold out on Ticketmaster, but if you were a season ticket holder or a fan lucky enough to get into the game, you'll be able to shop for Wild merchandise from the comfort of your seat on the new mobile ordering app.