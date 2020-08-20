Yelich homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Twins

Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill (1-1) allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.

MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Avisaíl García, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered as Milwaukee tied a season high in runs and home runs a night after nearly being no-hit by Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Brewers also earned seven walks.

Anderson (1-2) posted his longest outing of the season, giving up five hits and a run with five strikeouts.

Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill (1-1) allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.

Hill cruised through the first two innings on just 16 pitches, but he couldn’t finish the third in his second start of the season after being sidelined 19 games with left shoulder fatigue.

The first of Hill’s three walks in the third started the onslaught. Hill let out a loud expletive after walking Orlando Arcia, and Braun followed with his first home run of the season. García singled home two more runs, ending Hill’s night early.

Yelich homered to start the scoring in a four-run fifth inning. Braun singled in front of Yelich’s sixth homer of the year. In his past 10 games, Yelich is hitting .324 with three homers and eight RBIs. The 2018 NL MVP hit .037 in his first six games of the season.

García hit his second home run of the season and Hiura connected for his sixth off position player Ehire Adrianza pitching in the ninth.