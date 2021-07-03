x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Young's 23 points leads Rutgers past Minnesota 77-70 in OT

Rutgers held off Minnesota in overtime.
Credit: AP
Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) drives as Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) chases in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Rutgers won 77-70. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Young had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help Rutgers hold off Minnesota 77-70 in overtime. 

Myles Johnson added nine points and 15 rebounds and Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights. 

They improved to 14-10 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. 

They also took a critical step toward solidifying the program’s first NCAA Tournament invitation since 1991. 

Brandon Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the banged-up Gophers, who lost their seventh straight game to put the job of eighth-year head coach Richard Pitino in jeopardy.

    

Related Articles

 