Young's scoring surge sends Hawks past Timberwolves, 134-122

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards drew two technical fouls and was ejected in the third quarter.

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta’s comeback, and the Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122.

Young had 14 assists.

The Hawks opened the second half with a 20-2 after the Timberwolves led 73-61 at halftime. Minnesota’s big lead was 16 points in the first quarter. De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta.

D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards drew two technical fouls and was ejected in the third quarter. Edwards thought he had been fouled on a drive to the basket and continued to argue his case.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: