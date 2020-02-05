Zimmerman hosts parade for high school wrestler battling cancer

Zimmerman high school junior Joe Montplaisir was honored with a parade in his hometown.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Trucks, cars and even plows were out on Friday night in Zimmerman to celebrate Joe Montplaisir's homecoming with a "Go Joe Go!" parade.

Montplaisir is battling Lymphoblastic Lymphoma—a rare form of cancer, after being diagnosed just a few weeks ago. He was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

"We can't make whatever that they're going through go away but at least we can remind them that we're here. We're so excited for the family to see this and if I talk I anymore I might start crying," said Zimmerman wrestling club member Diana Doherty.