'Zoom' lunch with the Twins!

With baseball on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Twins were looking for a unique way to reach out to their season ticket holders and corporate sponsors

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — With baseball on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Twins were looking for a unique way to reach out to their season ticket holders and corporate sponsors that would usually fill the stands.

"It forced us to think outside the box. We came up with this idea of being able to host some Zoom calls. We just put a little bit of a spin on it," said Craig Gumz, Twins Senior Manager, Season Business Retention and Service.

It's called Lunch & Learn.

Questions are submitted from the season ticket holders and moderated by a Twins radio broadcaster. We dropped in on a recent session with Twins head groundskeeper Larry DiVito.

He offered lawn care tips and shared what he was doing at Target Field.

"Ideally you want to water at 10 in the morning. You know, you don't have to get up at 5 a.m. everyday with the rooster to do it... but if you do it before 10 in the morning, it'll pay off," DiVito said.

While the Twins play the waiting game, the luncheon series offers an opportunity to keep America's pastime close by.

"At the end of the day, we're in the entertainment business. And while this certainly isn't taking the place of what we'd like to be doing and playing games, but this is at least hoping that it'll fill a little bit of that gap," Gumz said.