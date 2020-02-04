Zoom pilates class with Nonna

Exercise, jokes and fun all play a role in a Wisconsin grandma's way to connect with her family in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Chris Maloney is the host of "The Nonna Cha-La Cha-La Pilates Show!"

It's a pilates class she teaches from Madison, Wisconsin via Zoom to her grandkids there as well as here in the Twin Cities and to their families as well.

The 9:30am class serves a morning wake-up call for some of the participants!

"For this household that's rather sleepy in the morning, it's the first thing before anything else happens," said Lisa Maloney-Vinz. Her wife Meghan along with their kids Hughes and Maeve participate in the class taught by Nonna.

Maloney started the three times per week classes in early March to help her kids take a quick timeout from their kids. It also gives her a chance to check in with grandkids during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It gives them a break from the kids, it's only 30 minutes but that's the best I can do right now," Maloney said.

Nonna knows pilates. She's been taking classes with her husband Dale for six years and is helping everyone learn the basics.

"What we're doing now is the poses, and learning where their abdominal strength is, where their core is," she said.

The end of class always features jokes, a show and tell session as well as a song or two.