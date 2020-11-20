That's So Minnesota Road Trip: Northfield

KARE 11 Sunrise heads to Northfield to explore the hidden gems nestled in the town’s downtown area.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Even in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions and a fire that impacted the historic Archer House, the town of Northfield still has a lot to offer. It’s the latest stop on the KARE 11 Sunrise That’s So Minnesota Road Trip.

“By far one of the prettiest towns in Southern Minnesota,” says Lisa Peterson, President of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Our first stop was at Northfield Olive Oils and Vinegars where, during non-COVID times, you get to taste before you buy, but you can still pick which oil or vinegar you want and they’ll pour it into a bottle on the spot. The shop features oils and vinegars from around the world.

Right next door is an exhibit inside the Northfield Historical Society that will take you back in time.



“Tells the story of September 7th, 1876 when Jesse James and his gang attempted to rob the First National Bank of Northfield and were unsuccessful,” Lisa says.

Tickets for the exhibit are $5 for adults.



Then, there’s the food downtown.

“One of the staples in Northfield would be Hogan Brothers and they have terrific sandwiches, soups and ice cream,” Lisa says.

Right next door is Hideaway, which is a coffeehouse and wine bar.

“We're family-owned and operated. We've got six kids and all of our kids work here. We do breakfast, lunch, dinner, paninis, sandwiches, salads – wine and beer,” says Hideaway owner Joan Spaulding.

If you have a sweet tooth, Cake Walk down the street will likely catch your attention.

“They have every kind of sugary, wonderful treat you could ever imagine,” Lisa says.

A great way to maybe round out the day in Northfield is the arboretum that is right next to the campus of Carleton. They have a number of trails for you to get outside and walk around.

From history, to eats, and sweets – Northfield is a one-stop-shop for all of it.