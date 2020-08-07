x
'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: Minnesota Nice

When you're from Minnesota and when you aren't, 'Nice' can mean totally different things.

You've probably heard the phrase "Minnesota Nice." Turns out, it can mean very different things. Minnesota natives see it as a representation of being polite and welcoming. People not from Minnesota often don't see it that way, and often have a hard time adapting to life here. Why is that? Host Ellery McCardle talks with Corey Bonnema and Jerilyn Veldof, authors of "Minnesota Nice?: A Transplant's Guide to Surviving and Thriving in Minnesota." They have tips on how to decode Minnesota life (including our passive-aggressive behavior), and be successful while living here.

Credit: David Peterlinz, KARE
(Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

What does 'Minnesota Nice' really mean?
Podbean |Jul 07, 2020

