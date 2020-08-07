'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: Minnesota Nice

You've probably heard the phrase "Minnesota Nice." Turns out, it can mean very different things. Minnesota natives see it as a representation of being polite and welcoming. People not from Minnesota often don't see it that way, and often have a hard time adapting to life here. Why is that? Host Ellery McCardle talks with Corey Bonnema and Jerilyn Veldof, authors of "Minnesota Nice?: A Transplant's Guide to Surviving and Thriving in Minnesota." They have tips on how to decode Minnesota life (including our passive-aggressive behavior), and be successful while living here.