'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: Minnesota's beautiful State Parks

Have you visited all 75?

Listen to the podcast here AppleSpotifyStitcherGoogle Play

Minnesota is known for its abundance of public land, including it's 75 state parks and recreation areas. Each one has its claim to fame, and the park system as a whole has a variety of landscapes from waterfalls to high cliffs to prairies, lakes and more. Host Ellery McCardle talks with DNR Naturalist Connie Cox about the history of Minnesota state parks, and she reveals some hidden gems you need to check out.

Credit: Connie Cox

Jun 23, 2020

