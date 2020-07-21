x
'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: Minnesota's love of Prince

Ellery talks with Andrea Swensson of The Current about writing about Prince, meeting him, and his legacy.

His songs will live forever, and he is adored by Minnesotans. This week on the show we talk about Prince. From his childhood growing up in Minneapolis, struggling to make it on the local airwaves as a Black musician, to his rise to stardom and sudden death. Host Ellery McCardle talks with Andrea Swensson, of The Current about writing about Prince, meeting him, and continuing to uncover his legacy.

Prince mural (Photo: KARE 11)

