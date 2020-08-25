'That's So Minnesota' podcast: Race in Minnesota

Ever since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, books about race and racial injustice have been flying off the shelves of stores. One, called "A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota" has gained renewed attention. It was published in 2016, and in it, 16 Minnesota writers give their raw account of what it's like being a person of color in Minnesota. This week, Host Ellery McCardle and KARE 11 Sunrise Anchor Gia Vang talk with the book's editor Sun Yung Shin about the struggles many people face in Minnesota.