'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: The Mall of America during COVID

Host Ellery McCardle talks with Minnesota's own mega mall about closing down and then reopening with a completely different look.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Listen to the podcast here AppleSpotifyStitcherGoogle Play

Every year, some 40 million people visit the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. It's an iconic shopping, dining and entertainment complex that is feeling the brunt of COVID-19. MOA closed for a few months in the spring, and has slowly reopened. So, what's the impact of the pandemic on this international tourist destination? Host Ellery McCardle talks with Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development, about the changes, and what's to come for the so-called "Mega Mall."

