'That's So Minnesota' Podcast: 'You Betcha! the Minnesota accent

The Minnesota accent is hard to miss, with our catchy phrases like "You betcha" and "Oh ya." We're often made fun of in pop culture for what we say and how we say it. This week, Host Ellery McCardle talks with Keely Wolter, a Twin Cities voice coach. She talks about why we sound the way we do, and the challenge of teaching actors how to obtain and get rid of the Minnesota accent.
Listen to the podcast here | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play