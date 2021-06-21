x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Tech

Creators of viral Bryant Lake Bowl drone video take flight through Glensheen Mansion

The drone footage zooms through all the different rooms inside the mansion, while also capturing some of the surrounding landscape.

DULUTH, Minn. — They're at it again.

Jay Christensen and Anthony Jaska, two of the people who helped make the viral Bryant Lake Bowl fly-through video, have teamed up to make a similar style video of the historic Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

The drone footage zooms through all the different rooms inside the mansion, while also capturing some of the surrounding landscape.

Christensen, with jaybyrdfilms, piloted the drone, while Jaska, with Rally Studios, directed. Jane Pederson Jandl, the Marketing Manager for the Glensheen Mansion, was a line producer for the video.

MORE NEWS: The Family Partnership moves into new building in south Minneapolis

MORE NEWS: Peacock on the loose! Bird spotted by police in Champlin, Minnesota