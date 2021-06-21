Creators of viral Bryant Lake Bowl drone video take flight through Glensheen Mansion

The drone footage zooms through all the different rooms inside the mansion, while also capturing some of the surrounding landscape.

DULUTH, Minn. — They're at it again.

Jay Christensen and Anthony Jaska, two of the people who helped make the viral Bryant Lake Bowl fly-through video, have teamed up to make a similar style video of the historic Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

The drone footage zooms through all the different rooms inside the mansion, while also capturing some of the surrounding landscape.

Christensen, with jaybyrdfilms, piloted the drone, while Jaska, with Rally Studios, directed. Jane Pederson Jandl, the Marketing Manager for the Glensheen Mansion, was a line producer for the video.