Database with Children's Minnesota patient information has been breached

The company says financial accounts, credit card information and Social Security numbers were not in the breached database.

MINNEAPOLIS — Children's Minnesota sent out a letter to its patients about a potential breach of information at one of their vendors.

According to a press release, Blackbaud – a vendor used by Children's Minnesota – said that it had discovered an unauthorized person had gained access to their system and may have acquired backup copies of databases used by its customers.

Blackbaud said the breach occurred between Feb. 7, 2020 and May 20, 2020. According to Children's Minnesota, the investigation uncovered that the incident involved "limited patient information" that the Children's Minnesota Foundation received in connection with its fundraising information. The information includes: full names, addresses, phone numbers, age, dates of birth, gender, medical record numbers, dates of treatment, locations of treatment, names of treating clinicians and health insurance status.

The company says financial accounts, credit card information and Social Security numbers were not in the Blackbaud database. Children's Minnesota added that the incident did not involve any access to medical systems or electronic health records.