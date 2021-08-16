Burning restrictions expanded in parts of Minnesota as drought continues

Starting on Aug. 17, the expanded restrictions will cover 34 Minnesota counties.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is expanding burning restrictions in parts of northern and central Minnesota starting on Aug. 17, as drought conditions intensify and increase the risk for wildfires.

According to a press release from the DNR, the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Morrison, Stearns, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena counties are impacted by the expanded restrictions.

Under the restrictions in those counties:

People are not allowed to burn campfires for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all lands.

People are not allowed to burn campfires with or without a ring on any DNR-managed lands. This applies to all campsites, cabins, picnic and other day-use areas. Camp stoves are permitted.

Fireworks cannot be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste.

Attended campfires or recreational fires may be allowed on land not managed by the DNR in established fire rings associated with an occupied home, cabin, campground, or resort. Residents can check with site managers for possible additional restrictions.

According to the release, 11 of those counties (Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Mahnomen and the northern portion of St. Louis and Wadena counties, excluding tribal trust lands) as well as three additional counties (Cook, Lake and Otter Tail) are also subject to the following restrictions:

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste.

Fireworks cannot be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

All campfires and recreational fires are banned.

Prescribed burning is prohibited on private lands.

The use of welding devices and other torches is prohibited when in proximity to combustible vegetation.

Campers should note that in the backcountry and at campsites, only gas or propane camp stoves are allowed.

Gas and charcoal grills are allowed at occupied homes, cabins and resorts.

Charcoal and gas fires must be in devices designed for grilling.

Recreational fires are also barred on lands managed by the DNR in Pope County, though no other burning restrictions apply to the area.

“Don’t do any burning right now, and be extremely cautious with any other activity where heat or sparks could start a wildfire,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR acting wildfire prevention supervisor, in the release.