Potential for harmful algal blooms continue

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns people to 'when in doubt, stay out' of the water

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning people this summer to stay on the lookout for for harmful algal blooms, especially for those planning on taking their dogs for a dip into a lake or stream. If you come to a body of water that looks green and slimy, especially with a blue-green tint, stay out because it could contain toxic bacteria that is harmful to both people and animals.

“If in doubt, stay out,” said Pam Anderson, manager of surface water monitoring for the MPCA in a press release. “Hot dry conditions are ideal for growing algae. We are experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change, and that means warmer lakes too. We are seeing harmful algal blooms in more places, even in deep northern lakes, and sooner in the season.”

Dogs are especially at risk. The MPCA said it has received multiple reports of dog deaths in recent years where exposure to toxic algae was the most likely cause. The MPCA's recommendations for dog owners include:

Keeping them out of any algae-infested waters.

Hosing them off immediately after playing in any lake or stream. Animals get sick after the ingest the toxins, so preventing them from drinking the water or licking their fur is key to preventing illness.

Taking them to a veterinarian immediately if they may have been exposed to blue-green algae.

The odor and appearance of the algae tends to keep people out of the water but if come into contact, you may experience symptoms such as nausea or irritation on the skin, eyes, nose and/or the throat. Generally, the MPCA recommends that people don't swim if they suspect an algal bloom in the lake/stream. However, if you do come into contact, just rinse off with clean water afterwards.

Whom to contact

If you think that you or your pets are experiencing adverse symptoms due to contact or ingestion of lake water/algae, seek medical attention immediately.

You can also report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, people can contact MDH's Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH's Harmful Algal Bloom web page.

In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, citizens can contact MDH's Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH's Harmful Algal Bloom web page.

In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, citizens can contact MDH's Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH's Harmful Algal Bloom web page. Furthermore, MPCA lake monitoring staff tracks reports of potential harmful algae blooms. You can email pictures of the suspected bloom to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.