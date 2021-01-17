Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed.

The company says a 70-foot-long LauncherOne rocket released from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 aircraft off the coast of Southern California reached orbit Sunday.

The rocket carried a cluster of very small satellites developed as part of a NASA educational program involving U.S. universities.