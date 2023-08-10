152 mph? Minnesotans can't seem to slow down

A July speeding crackdown led to more than 20,000 tickets being written statewide, some for speeds that will turn your head.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Most of us find ourselves in a hurry every once in a while.

But getting busted doing 152 mph?

A driver in Eden Prairie tops the list of drivers ticketed during a statewide speeding crackdown July 1-31. Officers from 291 participating departments wrote a total of 20,657 tickets for speeding during the saturation, with a significant number of drivers being charged with other offenses ranging from DWI to fleeing police. Among those tickets were 47 written for motorists exceeding 100 mph.

Among the top speeds recorded during the crackdown:

152 mph – Eden Prairie Police Department

140 mph – Minnesota State Patrol District 2400 (east metro)

130 mph – St. Francis Police Department

130 mph – Winona County Sheriff’s Office

118 mph – Anoka County Sheriff’s Office

There are stories that go along with the list of speeds. For instance, police in Wadena cited a father and son for racing each other, each driving 72 mph in a 45 mph zone. Crystal police pulled over a driver doing 112 mph, then arrested that person for DWI after they registered .25 (more than three times the legal limit) on the breathalyzer. The person busted doing 152 mph in Eden Prairie was also charged with fleeing police, and their vehicle was forfeited.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says speed is a major contributing factor to fatal and life-changing crashes. Preliminary numbers indicate speed played a role in 63 fatal crashes so far in 2023, and 129 road deaths in 2022.

Minnesota's Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinated the statewide enforcement and awareness campaign, with funding for officer overtime provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

