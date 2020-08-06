18-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the incident at around 10 p.m. at the 400 block of McKay Avenue.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Friday night in Alexandria.

Police said the woman was struck while crossing McKay Avenue by a 1994 Mercury Marquis.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, police said.

The victim was transported to the Douglas County Hospital by ambulance, and was later air lifted to the St. Cloud Hospital. She died from her injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.