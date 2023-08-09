2 big road closures in Twin Cities this weekend

Twin Cities motorists should be advised about closures affecting stretches of Interstates 94 and 35W from Friday night through Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities motorists will have a few obstacles to get around this weekend as at least two stretches of freeway will be closed through Monday morning.

Be advised that if you're traveling east on Interstate 94, the area between Interstates 394 and 694 will close Friday at 10 p.m. and not reopen until Monday at 10 a.m. To get around it, drivers can take 694 to Highway 169 South and then exit back over to 394 East.

Both the south and northbound lanes of Interstate 35W will also be closed from Friday night to Monday morning. The affected zone is between Highway 62 and I-494, in the area of Richfield/Bloomington.

For up-to-date traffic news and information, click here or visit MnDOT's website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: