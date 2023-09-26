Amish buggy and vehicle collide near Rochester, killing 2

The Fillmore County Sheriff says it happened Monday morning on County Road 1 near Sumner Center.

RACINE, Minn. — Two people are dead and two others were treated at a local hospital after an Amish buggy and a vehicle collided on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 1 near the intersection with County Road 102 in Sumner Center, about 6 miles from Racine. Two people did not survive the collision, while the other two were rushed to St. Mary's Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester. No updates have been issued on their conditions.

At this point it is not clear which victims were riding in each vehicle.

Country Road 1 remained closed for hours while the crash was reconstructed and cleaned up.

Sumner Center is just over 18 miles southeast of Rochester.

