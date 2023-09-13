3-car crash claims a life in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A three-vehicle crash on Highway 55 in Plymouth Tuesday claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman.
The State Patrol website says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Troopers on the scene say a Dodge Ram pickup and a Toyota Camry were headed eastbound on Highway 55 when both collided with a Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Industrial Park Boulevard.
Video from MnDOT traffic cameras shows the Toyota in flames after the impact.
The driver of the Honda, 68-year-old Catherine Regina Caron of Plymouth, did not survive the crash. A 49-year-old man from Hopkins driving the Toyota was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Ram was uninjured.
State Patrol investigators say all three people involved were wearing seatbelts.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: