x
3-car crash claims a life in Plymouth

The State Patrol said the collision happened at Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 68-year-old woman was killed in the wreck.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A three-vehicle crash on Highway 55 in Plymouth Tuesday claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman. 

The State Patrol website says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Troopers on the scene say a Dodge Ram pickup and a Toyota Camry were headed eastbound on Highway 55 when both collided with a Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Industrial Park Boulevard. 

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras shows the Toyota in flames after the impact. 

The driver of the Honda, 68-year-old Catherine Regina Caron of Plymouth, did not survive the crash. A 49-year-old man from Hopkins driving the Toyota was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Ram was uninjured. 

State Patrol investigators say all three people involved were wearing seatbelts. 

