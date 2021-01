Minnesota State Patrol said it's a serious injury crash, but didn't have any further details about the extent of the injuries.

HOPKINS, Minn. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 169 near Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it's a serious injury crash, but didn't have any further details about the extent of the injuries.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras, traffic is being diverted at Bren Road in Minnetonka.