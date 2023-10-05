Highway 55 shut down near Rosemount after crash

Authorities say a dump truck was involved in the crash, and while it's unclear what the truck was carrying, officials say they're working to clean up the spill.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — A crash on Highway 55 near Rosemount has shut down traffic in both directions and caused a massive backup on Highway 52.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, officials have closed Highway 55 while they work to clear the crash. Authorities say a dump truck was involved in the crash, and while it's unclear what the truck was carrying, officials say they're working to clean up everything that has been spilled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+