Highway 55 shut down near Rosemount after crash

Authorities say a dump truck was involved in the crash, and while it's unclear what the truck was carrying, officials say they're working to clean up the spill.
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — A crash on Highway 55 near Rosemount has shut down traffic in both directions and caused a massive backup on Highway 52.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, officials have closed Highway 55 while they work to clear the crash. Authorities say a dump truck was involved in the crash, and while it's unclear what the truck was carrying, officials say they're working to clean up everything that has been spilled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

