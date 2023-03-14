Eagan PD vehicle involved in 'injury crash' on I-35E

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the "injury crash" occurred on I-35E northbound near Yankee Doodle Road.

EAGAN, Minn. — A crash involving an Eagan Police Department vehicle has slowed traffic Tuesday morning on Interstate 35E in Eagan.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the "injury crash" occurred on I-35E northbound near Yankee Doodle Road at around 5:15 a.m. It's unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people have been injured.

MnDOT said all lanes of northbound traffic are shut down as of 6:45 a.m. and there will be lane reductions until around 7:15 a.m. Traffic cameras show significant backups, so plan on major delays or choose another route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

