Grandma's Marathon drive features lane closures, slowdowns

You'll have to navigate a course on the highways before running in or watching the iconic race Saturday in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — If they're not there already, thousands of runners and spectators will be hitting the road for Duluth Friday for what has to be one of the most beautiful marathons in America.

But navigating the course to the Twin Ports could offer challenges for longer than 26.2 miles, and it might behoove you to be in the know about construction projects and closures related to the annual event.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis says be ready for lane restrictions and significant slowdowns on I-35W near Pine City, where a major repaving project is going on. A bit earlier in the journey for Twin Cities residents, there is a major project on I-35W all the way from Highway 10 to Forest Lake, plus the usual Friday cabin slowdown due to heavy traffic.

One you get into Duluth I-35 is down to one lane both northbound and southbound, and there is significant work going on downtown that is as much a summer tradition as visiting Split Rock Lighthouse. Be prepared to follow plenty of detour signs to get where you want to go.

On race day the following closures will be in effect between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Superior Street will be closed between 8th Ave. East and 10th Ave. East

London Road will be closed between 10th Ave. East and 12th Ave. East

15th Ave. East and 20th Ave. East will be closed between London Road and South Street

South Street will be open for westbound traffic only between 16th Ave. East and 19th Ave. East

21st Avenue East will be closed south of London Road, except for local Water Street traffic.

The on- and off-ramps from I-35 at 21st Ave. East will be closed