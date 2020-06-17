x
Light rail crash causes minor Blue Line, Green Line delays

MINNEAPOLIS — A light rail train and a car were involved in a crash in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from Metro Transit.

The incident caused some minor delays in Blue and Green Line services. 

The crash took place near 3rd Avenue South, leaving trains unable to travel between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.

Blue Line trains will continue to serve U.S. Bank Stadium to the Mall of America, and Green Line trains will continue to serve U.S. Bank Stadium to Union Depot.

As of 10:46 a.m., the trains are back up and running.

