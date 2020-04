According to State Patrol officials, the driver identified as 61-year-old James Mark Smith of Hopkins lost control and went off the road.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A man died after a motorcycle accident in Minnetonka early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the southbound I-494 ramp to eastbound Highway 7 at 6:50 a.m.

According to State Patrol officials, the driver identified as 61-year-old James Mark Smith of Hopkins lost control and went off the road.

Smith was not wearing a helmet.