HOPKINS, Minn. — A 22-year-old North Mankato, Minnesota man was killed after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 169 at Bren Road in Minnetonka.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound crossed over the median and into the southbound lanes, striking a Volkswagen Jetta head-on. The driver of the Volkswagen died.