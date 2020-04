Officials said that a short time later a plow came to assist but it was also blown off the icy road.

KITTSON COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted out photos of a semi truck that was blown off the road by strong winds and icy roads in northwest Minnesota.

The incident occurred on Northwest Minnesota Highway 11 on Thursday.

