Woman arrested after motorcycle pursuit, crash in Anoka County

The incident began with a report of a stolen Harley Davidson and ended when the subject crashed at a Columbia Heights gas station after a rush hour pursuit.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A woman is facing legal consequences following a rush hour chase and crash on a motorcycle that was reported stolen.

The incident was captured on MnDOT traffic cameras Thursday afternoon. Anoka police told KARE 11 that officers saw the suspect riding down Highway 10 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Isanti County. While squads on the ground followed the woman as she weaved in and out of traffic Minnesota State Patrol helicopter tracked her location from above so she didn't slip away.

Things finally ended when the suspect pulled off Highway 10 and made her way to a Speedway station in Columbia Heights. Cameras capture her yelling at a motorist before trying to maneuver the heavy bike and crashing into the vehicle of a customer filling up. The woman was thrown to the pavement, where an officer cuffed and took her into custody.

Charges are pending.

