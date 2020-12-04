People stay home as MnDOT battles April Snowstorm

Crews expect to have roads cleared by Monday morning.

In Farmington, Al Full isn't letting an April snowfall keep him from cleaning out his backyard "Crazy Legs Vineyard."

"As long as it doesn't stick around for more than a couple days and I don't think it will. It's kind of pretty just kind of like Christmas time, but Easter," said Full.

He is happy to be at home and off the roads and he says you should too.

"Yeah stay home and be safe," said Full.

That's MnDOT's message for everyone as crews work to clear the roads.

The wet heavy snow wasn't sticking early Sunday morning, but that changed throughout the afternoon.

Roads were partially covered in the metro and completely covered in parts of Southern Minnesota.

"If they can stay home please do. Let our crews stay on the roads make them clear and get things ready for Monday," said Anne Meyer with MnDOT.

She says stay at home order in effect helped the situation so there were less cars out on the roads Sunday.

Drivers should check conditions if they must head out.

"Interstates like 35, 90, even 94 from St. Cloud, those are areas that we're seeing potentially snow covered roadways or Highway 52, 169 to Mankato those are some of the spots folks will want to look out for," said Meyer.

She says crews are still working those 12 hour shifts, hoping to have everything clear and ready to go Monday morning.

Meyer says continue to check that 511 website for updated road conditions.