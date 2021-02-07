DPS: Quickest to 200 traffic deaths since 2009

“We are really going in the direction we don't want to, and that's just too many traffic deaths,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.



Last year, a pandemic year, fewer cars were on the road, but still there were 394 deaths on the road, the most in five years.



That trend continued in the wrong direction as the state is on pace for a 42-percent increase in speed-related traffic deaths compared to 2020, according to DPS.



“Speeds, impaired driving, distracted driving and folks choosing not to wear their seat belts,” Grabow said. “Our goal is never about the number of tickets we write or arrests we make; it's about trying to prevent these fatal crashes.”



The overall trend shows fewer motorists losing their lives due to alcohol, according to DPS.