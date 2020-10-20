Troopers urge drivers to slow down after semi jackknifes on I-94 WB

State Patrol said in a tweet that there are several crashes and spinouts in the snow covered roads.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol troopers are urging drivers to slow down after a semi truck jackknifed on I-94 WB at mile marker 97, and nearly two-dozen other vehicles either crashed or ran off the road late Tuesday morning.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow posted on Twitter that the semi is blocking both westbound lanes as of 12:11 p.m., and traffic is being rerouted at Exit 100 near Alexandria.

Grabow also tweeted that troopers in that part of the state have responded to at least 21 vehicles that lost control and crashed, or spun into ditches because of the slick conditions.

Troopers in central MN are currently out w/21 vehicles that have either crashed or ran off the road requiring tow assistance. Roads are obviously snow covered and many traveling too fast for conditions. Please #DriveSmart - this veh ran off the road I-94 near Hwy15 St. Cloud pic.twitter.com/D5UlIhhepG — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) October 20, 2020