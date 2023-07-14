Weekend Traffic: I-94 closed from St. Paul to Woodbury

I-94 will be closed in both directions Friday night thru Monday morning, and if you're headed to the Rosedale Mall, you'll need a detour around Fairview Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — This weekend, Interstate 94 will be closed in both directions from St. Paul to Woodbury from Friday night at 10 until Monday at 5 a.m.

If you need a detour, use Interstate 694 and 35E.

And if you have plans to do some shopping at the Rosedale mall this weekend, Fairview Avenue will be closed in both directions between County Road B and County Road B2 from Friday night until Monday morning.

Detour options include Highway 36, 35W or Snelling Avenue to County Road C.

The west entrance to Rosedale will also be closed but is expected to reopen within the next week. The goal is to get the project done before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.

