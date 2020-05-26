Two killed in Isanti Co. crash

Officials say the crash occurred at Highway 65 and Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township, which is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

STANCHFIELD, Minn. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday evening in Isanti County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Investigators say the Jeep was traveling southbound on Highway 65 when it drifted off the road and crashed into a tree.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, five people were inside the vehicle, including three juveniles, but officials have not said who was killed and what condition the other three are in.