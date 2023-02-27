Icy conditions cause problems during Monday morning commute

Multiple crashes have been reported cross the Twin Cities and greater MN, including an overturned vehicle on the Interstate 394 ramp from General Mills Boulevard.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials responded to more than 100 crashes across the Twin Cities and parts of greater Minnesota Monday morning as wet roads turned into ice, creating some dicey driving conditions on major highways.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., troopers reported 115 crashes (18 with injury) and responded to an additional 81 vehicles that either spun out or left the road.

Among those crashes was a multi-car pileup on the ramp from Highway 100 NB to I-394 EB, and an overturned vehicle that blocked the I-394 on-ramp from General Mills Boulevard.

RIGHT NOW: Car overturned by the on ramp of 394 EB off General Mills Blvd. @kare11 @alicialewisKARE @JasonKARE11 pic.twitter.com/kbKwxG0tPO — Jessica Viti (@jessica_viti) February 27, 2023

A wintery mix swept across parts of Minnesota during the morning hours, causing significant backups. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by Monday afternoon, but officials are urging motorists be cautious, especially while conditions remain slick.

The slippery conditions extend beyond the Twin Cities as the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted out that troopers were responding to "several" crashes on I-94 between Albertville and Rothsay.

Scattered slippery spots - with the warmer temps & wind. Monday morning Troopers are responding to several crashes: I94 mp40, 85, 133, 166, 198, 199, 203 (Rothsay to Albertville) & surrounding areas 2/27/23 7am pic I94 Rothsay - no inj https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr #DriveSmart pic.twitter.com/zYPE41wM52 — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 27, 2023

MnDOT warned all motorists to take it easy while out on the roads Monday, urging them to slow down, especially on bridges, overpasses and ramps where conditions can change in an instant.

On messy days like today, SLOW DOWN and be especially cautious driving on bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps. Even our https://t.co/yhtPwRfAis cameras can get icy!



Remember: if it rains first, pretreating roads won't work. The rain will wash any pretreatment away 🌧️ #mnwx pic.twitter.com/3eprncbfcw — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 27, 2023

