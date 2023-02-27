Icy conditions cause problems during Monday morning commute

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials responded to more than 100 crashes across the Twin Cities and parts of greater Minnesota Monday morning as wet roads turned into ice, creating some dicey driving conditions on major highways.
The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., troopers reported 115 crashes (18 with injury) and responded to an additional 81 vehicles that either spun out or left the road.
Among those crashes was a multi-car pileup on the ramp from Highway 100 NB to I-394 EB, and an overturned vehicle that blocked the I-394 on-ramp from General Mills Boulevard.
A wintery mix swept across parts of Minnesota during the morning hours, causing significant backups. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by Monday afternoon, but officials are urging motorists be cautious, especially while conditions remain slick.
The slippery conditions extend beyond the Twin Cities as the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted out that troopers were responding to "several" crashes on I-94 between Albertville and Rothsay.
MnDOT warned all motorists to take it easy while out on the roads Monday, urging them to slow down, especially on bridges, overpasses and ramps where conditions can change in an instant.
