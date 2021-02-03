Allegiant Air announces 3 new routes from MSP Airport

The Las Vegas-based airline will make its debut in the Twin Cities later this fall.

MINNEAPOLIS — Get out those sunglasses and beach towels, there may be a cheap flight in your future.

Allegiant Air, an ultra-low cost carrier based out of Las Vegas, announced Tuesday there will be three new nonstop routes to warm weather destinations out of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning this fall.

The new routes will be offered twice a week, and are scheduled to start on October 7 with flights to both Asheville, North Carolina (Asheville Regional Airport) and Palm Beach, Florida (Palm Beach International Airport). A route to Punta Gorda, Florida (Punta Gorda Airport) will take off a day later on October 8.

"We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it's for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning in a press release. "Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections."