Anxiety over possible government shutdown hits tourism industry: ‘Bills still need to be paid’

According to the National Park Service, tourism at national parks in Minnesota accounts for almost $68 million each year in visitor spending.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. — With the looming specter of a government shutdown, many small business owners close to national parks across the U.S. are bracing for the impacts.

Nicole Schultz, owner of Green Jeep Tours in Estes Park, Colorado, does most of her business in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park.

“I do believe people have changed their plans and changed their vacations just anticipating it could happen,” said Schultz.

The last time the park closed its gates during a government shutdown was in 2013. If the government does shut down, gates to national parks across the country will close. However, those located in Colorado may get a reprieve. On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.), issued an executive order aimed at keeping the state’s national parks open.

Unfortunately, the uncertainty over what will happen is unnerving Schultz and her 16 employees. “My full-time staff are very concerned. This is how they pay their bills.”

Schultz estimates a closure of the park could cost her upwards of $5,000 per day. “People come to Estes Park to go into Rocky Mountain National Park," added Schultz. “They're going to be crushed if they get here and can't get into the national park."

According to the National Park Service, tourism at national parks in Colorado accounts for a total of $804 million in visitor spending. In Minnesota, it accounts for $67.8 million.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: