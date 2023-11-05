Grand Marais feeling the love as best small lake town in America

The title was bestowed by Travel + Leisure, noting its vintage seaside vibe, world-class art scene and proximity to the Boundary Waters wilderness.

A tiny town on Minnesota's biggest lake is getting humungous love from a noted travel authority.

If Grand Marais was still a secret to anyone, it's not anymore... not after being named "Best Small Lake Town" by Travel + Leisure. Each year the magazine releases a list of its best small communities in different geologic categories including those located on beaches and lakes, or in mountains and deserts. Travel + Leisure also selects the best small-town offerings in food, drinks, culture and wellness.

In selecting Grand Marais as the best small lake town in America, Travel + Leisure gushed over the North Shore community's "increasingly rare vintage seaside vibe," world-class art scene and proximity to Minnesota's famed Boundary Waters wildness area.

"With that rare Goldilocks touch - think far more food trucks and art galleries than stoplights (in fact, there’s just one in the whole county) - we’re happily calling Grand Marais the nation’s best small lake town. With new openings, eclectic redesigns, and an accidentally hip devotion to all things local, Grand Marais is a grand foray on America’s “Fresh Coast.”

Runner up for Best Small Lake Town is Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, dubbed the oldest summer resort in the U.S. "A go-to getaway spot since New Hampshire was still an English colony," Travel + Leisure says.

To select their Best Of, Travel + Leisure polled colleagues and contributors, trusted travel advisors, and others with its network of experts from across the U.S. The magazine's travel editors then sifted through the many responses and chose the destinations they believed readers would enjoy the most.

Grand Marais is located on Highway 61, about 2 hours northeast of Duluth.

