Holiday traffic will be busier this year, here are the days and times to avoid

MINNEAPOLIS — We have a busy travel week ahead. This holiday season AAA says around 109 million Americans will hit the road, traveling 50 miles or more.

That’s a 34% jump over last year, but still down compared to a normal pre-COVID pandemic year.

"It is not quite to our pre-pandemic numbers. I believe we are 8% lower than we were in 2019,” AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts said.

Mitts added that a lot of holiday travelers have already left, taking off work this entire week, but she says the busiest time will be Wednesday afternoon.

"We're seeing that a lot of people are taking maybe a half day on Wednesday. We are projecting the worst times to travel, especially in major cities and metro areas, is going to be between noon and 6:00 p.m.," she said.

Thursday afternoon from between noon to six will also be busy.

When it comes to the commute back home, Mitts says Sunday will be the busiest day, but MnDOT Traffic Coordinator Brian Kary told KARE 11 that the return traffic will be more spread out this year.

"I do think a lot of folks end up taking that week off between Christmas and New Year’s a lot of times," Kary said.

Even though the number of drivers, 109 million, is more than double what was seen over the Fourth of July this year, with 47 million Americans traveling, Kary said it won't feel that busy on the road.

"Fourth of July is probably the worst one we see because of all of the traffic hitting the road at the same time. With the winter holidays, we don’t see that as much. It’s more spread out,” Kary explained.

Plus, during the summer holidays, most people go north to cabin country, whereas the winter holidays people go everywhere.

The only hiccup this time of year is winter weather, which is currently looking good.

The forecast shows a chance of rain and snow Christmas Eve, which AAA says could impact a few last minute travelers, but everyone else should be good to go.

