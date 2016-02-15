Starting Monday, the cost of passport books is going up

The State Department said the additional fee is needed to make sure it is able to produce "one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

HOUSTON — Starting Monday, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20.

The United States Department of State said the additional fee is needed to make sure it is able to produce "one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

This is a breakdown of how much you can expect to pay for a passport:

First time adult or adult passport replacement: $165

Adult passport renewal: $130

Minor passports (under age 16): $135

Here are some more helpful links to help you get your passport:

Earlier this year, there were reports that it could take up to five months to receive a new passport.

Also this year, the US issued the first passport with an "X" gender marker.